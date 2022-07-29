Nigerian-founded crypto bank, Xend Finance launches new payment API. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Nigerian-founded crypto bank, Xend Finance launches new payment API

A Nigerian global crypto bank, Xend Finance, has announced the launch of new payment API’s, XendBridge, and SwitchWallet.

Ugochukwu Aronu, chief executive of Xend Finance, confirmed the latest update in a media statement on Friday.

Aronu noted that the API’s are free public wallet infrastructure, and are backed by Binance and Google Launchpad.

The recent launch of XendBridge and SwitchWallet will add to Xend Finance’s portfolio of products available to access cryptocurrency payment and storage solutions.

Xend Finance, headquartered in Enugu, Nigeria, is backed by Binance, Google Launchpad, NGC Ventures, Hashkey, and AU21 Capital, amongst others.

“We have created a solution that allows any startup easily do remittances from the U.S. or Europe as well as on-ramp and off-ramp five major local currencies, including Naira, USD, E,uro, Ghanaian Cedis and Kenyan Shillings,” Aronu explained.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Xend Finance recently passed 100 000 savers on its crypto banking app.

Tech Trivia: Creating a searchable list of records from a group data is called what?

A. Crawling

B. Filtering

C. Indexing

D. Throttling

2. Inflation bites Twitter as Blue subscription increases from $2.99 to $4.99

The Popular social media platform has announced increasing the price of Twitter Blue from $2.99 to $4.99 per month.

The Microblogging platform confirmed the hike in price in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

According to the statement, the new price upgrade will commence in October for existing subscribers and new users will currently have to pay the hiked rate.

“This change helps us continue to build some of the features you’ve been asking for, improve upon the current ones you already love, and sustain our mission of supporting journalism,” the statement read.

The new price is set to affect the U.S., and other countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand with new fees being 6.99 AUD (previously 4.49 AUD), 6.49 CAD (previously 3.49 CAD), and 6.49 NZD (previously 4.49 NZD).

3. UAE’s Enhance Ventures launches $30 million Builders Fund

A UAE and Saudi Arabia-based venture studio, Enhance Ventures, has launched a $30 million Builders Fund, to create High-Tech jobs and train more business leaders in African and other countries.

The company made the disclosure in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Enhance claims to focus on building innovative digital businesses for the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey.

Mohammad AlHokail, Partner in Enhance Ventures, while commenting on the new funding said:

“As a studio, we plan to expedite ecosystem development and increase activity between this ecosystem, starting with Dubai and Riyadh, and other, more developed ecosystems.”

Enhance Ventures was launched in 2015 by Alper Celen, and Ritesh Tilani, headquartered in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

Trivia Answer: Indexing

An index is a list of data, such as group of files or database entries. It is typically saved in a plain text format that can be quickly scanned by a search algorithm.

This significantly speeds up searching and sorting operations on data referenced by the index.

By Kayode Hamsat

