Nigerian founded startup, Casava, closes $4m pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

1. Nigerian founded startup, Casava, closes $4m pre-seed funding

Nigeria’s first all digital insurance company, Casava, has announced closing a US$4 million in pre-seed funding.

The fund will help Casava provide affordable and accessible insurance products for millions of Nigerians.

Casava was founded in 2021 on a mandate to make insurance affordable for income earners by leveraging technology, behavioural science and empathy.

The startup claims to be a vertically integrated company with a wholly-owned microinsurance carrier in Nigeria.

It was gathered that the US$4 million pre-seed funding round was led Target Global.

In addition, the round saw the participation of Entrée Capital, Oliver Jung, Monzo founder Tom Blomfield and Stash founders Ed Robinson and Brandon Krieg.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following phrases best describes email bankruptcy?

A Losing all your email addresses

B Getting caught spamming lots of users via email

C Falling so far behind with email messages you cannot reply to them individually

D Having your email account hacked and all your messages are deleted

Answer: See end of post

2. Kenya’s Amitruck secures $4m seed funding

Towards accelerating its African expansion plans, Kenya-based digital trucking logistics startup, Amitruck, has secured a US$4 million seed funding round.

The development comes nearly a year after raising a pre-seed round.

The startup was founded in 2019, as a trucking logistics marketplace, seeking to bring trust, transparency and efficiency to transport.

According to the startup, its platform connects transporters directly with cargo owners via its web or mobile application, avoiding middlemen.

Closing the new raiser will help the startup expand across Africa and expand its team across key functions, including sales, engineering, and customer success.

The round was led by Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV), a San Francisco-based venture capital firm that targets early-stage startups.

3. App creation platform, SplendApp, banks 6-figure pre-seed round

SplendApp, Egyptian startup, has raised a six-figure US dollar pre-seed funding round to build out its platform and expand internationally.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Mohamed Shahin and Mohamed Khaled, with an ambition to help users create mobile applications for their own use, and allows them to make changes without the need for external technical assistance.

The startup operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, granting users the chances of developing iOS and Android mobile applications in only 48 hours.

According to report, the startup is especially focused on the retail sector as it aims to address the demands of small retailers and facilitate their transition into the digital arena.

Expressing his excitement on the development, and sharing the company’s plan on the new fund, cofounder Khaled noted that the pre-seed investment came from a cluster of Saudi Arabia-based angel investors.

He said: “Besides expansion, this round will enable us to invest heavily in our product and team. I am excited about what’s ahead.”

Trivia Answer: E-mail Bankruptcy

In this day and age, most of us receive several e-mails a day. Depending on your job, you may even receive dozens of daily messages that are not spam. While it is hard enough to keep up with this plethora of e-mails received in a single day, if you fall behind a few days, it can be nearly impossible to catch up.

After awhile, you may end up with hundreds of messages in your inbox that have not been replied to. If your become submerged underneath an endless pile of e-mail in your inbox, the only way out may be to declare e-mail bankruptcy.

