Nigerian gifting startup, Showlove, closes $300k pre-seed funding. 1 other thing and a trivia

1. Nigerian gifting startup, Showlove, closes $300k pre-seed funding



Nigerian gifting social platform, Showlove, has announced closing a US$300,000 pre-seed funding round.

The raiser comes as the startup goes live with the first version of its product.

The startup which was founded in 2020 by Chikodi Ukaiwe, Joshua Biyere and Seye Bandele, simplifies the process of requesting, giving and receiving gifts and cash.

The startup also helps African businesses promote their services and deals.

According to local sources, the startup aims to create a fun community, or a social network of sorts, for people to share their wants and needs, either with a closed circle of people or the general public.

Showlove launched its public beta in December 2020, letting users purchase electronic gift vouchers for their loved ones from various Nigerian businesses.

2. Nigerian e-sports startup, Gamr, secures fresh round of seed investment



Nigerian competitive e-sports startup, Gamr, has secured fresh seed investment to scale its operations further.

The round will help the gaming product company deliver new opportunities to Africa’s estimated 750 million gamers.

Prided as an online subscription platform that allows gamers to interact with each other, the startup enables tournament organisers to host events.

Gamr also organises its own e-sports tournaments, including Techplus e-sports, which hosts over 4,000 gamers annually.

Today, the startup has over 60,000 community members across Africa, and has now raised an undisclosed seed round to expand further.

The round saw the the participation of investors to include empawa Africa, Adrenaline gaming and other angel investors.

