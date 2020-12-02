Nigerian government approves N120.7bn for road projects, bank software, others

The Nigerian government on Wednesday approved different contracts totalling N120.7billion at its weekly meeting in Abuja.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola and two other members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefed State House correspondents on the projects at the end of the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the State House in Abuja.

Also at the meeting were the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and his Water Resources counterpart, Suleiman Adamu.

The contracts approved by the Nigerian government included those of road projects, software for the Federal Mortgage Bank (FMB), operational vehicles for Nigeria Immigration Service and irrigation projects.

Fashola said the ministry presented three memoranda for projects totalling N117.48billion to the council for approval.

He added that two of the memoranda were on roads and bridges while the third was a request for software for FMB.

According to the minister, the roads for which contracts were awarded include that of Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Anambra, Enugu, Cross River, Benue, Abia, Zamfara and Kebbi States.

He said: “The third memo approved by the Nigerian government was for the procurement of a core banking application software for Federal Mortgage Bank in the sum of N487.3m for Messers FINTAX software to enable the bank to provide all the frontline services that other banks now provide across its branches nationwide.

“Unlike other banks, the Federal Mortgage Bank is still unable to send automated notices, statements and all of those to national housing fund contributors.

“This application will now enable the bank to provide those kinds of services and do a lot of automation and reconciliation loan and credit processing when fully installed.”

The minister of interior said the council approved a contract for the furnishing of the Data and Communication Command and Control Centre of the Nigeria Immigration Centre at the cost of N2.1billion.

“The Nigerian government at the meeting approved the procurement of operational vehicles to enhance efficiency in the service for those who have been recently promoted in the Nigeria Immigration Service, Comptrollers, Assistant Comptroller Generals, Deputy Comptroller Generals as well as patrol vehicles.

“The government approved procurement of 44 operational vehicles at a total contract sum of N768.07m,” Aregbesola added.

