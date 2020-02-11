Nigerian government blames mismanagement, incompetence for demise of Nigeria Airways

The Federal Government on Tuesday said on management and incompetence by officials led to the demise of the old national carrier, the Nigeria Airways.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Aviation, Engr. Hassan Musa, who disclosed this at the 7th Aviation Workers’ Week in Abuja, described Nigeria Airways as one of the “positive legacies” of colonial rule in the country.

Nigeria Airways, according to the permanent secretary, if well managed, would have remained a major contributor to the nation’s economy today.

Hassan, however, pledged the commitment of the present administration to bring back the glorious days when Nigeria Airways was the preferred choice of Nigerians across the social strata.

He said: “You will agree with me that right from the inception of Nigeria’s nationhood, our founding fathers had resolved to sustain some positive legacies of our departing colonialists among which was the existence of a national carrier.

“Sadly, while it was expected that the then national carrier would serve as a cash cow among other revenue generation sources for the nation, brazen degree of mismanagement, incompetence, nepotistic tendencies and old-fashioned system of aviation business crept into the operations of the airline.

“The end result of all these noxious factors is well documented for posterity. It’s indeed a very sad chapter in Nigeria’s chequered history.

“With the benefits of insight coupled with the zeal and determination of the current minister to return the nation to its glorious past, Nigeria in collaboration with other core investors and stakeholders is on the path to resuscitating the national carrier project.

“The concept of this noble dream is well thought out while a phased execution of this resuscitation has reached advanced stages of fruition in the nearest future.”

