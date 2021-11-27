Nigerian government orders all workers to resume, get vaccinated

The Federal Government has directed all federal workers from Grade Level 12 and below to resume work effective Wednesday, December 1, 2021, directing them to get vaccinated before resumption.

The directive was contained in a circular signed by the head of service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

According to the circular, from December 1, all federal workers are requested “to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.”

The circular, dated November 26, which was obtained by Ripples Nigeria read, “It will be recalled that as part of the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, Officers on GL 12 and below were directed to work from home. Following the advice of the PSC on COVID-19, this category of Officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday, 1st December 2021.”

The Federal Government had directed federal civil servants on grade level 12 and below to continue working from home following a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Later, the directive was extended, as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and to enable workers to get vaccinated with the approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had announced that beginning December 1, 2021, all federal government employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative PCR result to gain access to their offices.

In line with this, Ms Yemi-Esan said all public officers yet to be vaccinated are advised to visit designated health facilities for vaccination.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the Committee on COVID-19, Mr President has approved the vaccine mandate policy. All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours,” she said.

