 Nigerian governors mull plans to dialogue with terrorists | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Nigerian governors mull plans to dialogue with terrorists

Published

3 hours ago

on

Fayemi Kayode

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it would consider entering into negotiations with terrorists and bandits if that would restore peace in the country and end insecurity.

Chairman of the NGF, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who made this known on Tuesday after he and some members of the forum paid a solidarity visit to the Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, in Minna, the state capital, said governors in Nigeria have vowed to move every stone to bring peace to every troubled part of the country.

Fayemi who sympathized with Bello on the spate of kidnappings that have been going on in the state, said the level of insecurity was a national concern, adding that the malaise was not only unique to Niger State.

Read also: NGF insists covid-19 palliatives being looted in some states not hoarded

“We all feel your pain. We feel the fears and the anxieties of the good people of Niger State. This is not uncommon. What happens here is not unique to you,” Kayode said while addressing his Niger State counterpart.

“We also need to explore other avenues side by side with whatever the security institutions are doing, even if that means engaging in dialogue.

“We may not have a choice. We may have to do that; anything to help us to deal with this immediate crisis and then to begin to address on a much more longer time basis, the root causes of this social dislocation responsible for what we are witnessing, all around us.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports46 mins ago

Bayern’s Musiala snubs Nigeria and England, pledges int’l future to Germany

Bayern Munich youngster, Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany ahead of England and Nigeria. The 17-year-old, who...
Latest15 hours ago

UCL: Giroud winner gives Chelsea lead in Atletico tie; Bayern thrash Lazio

Olivier Giroud scored the winner as Chelsea take control of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid. The France...
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods
Latest17 hours ago

BREAKING… Tiger Woods undergoing surgery after sustaining leg injuries in car crash

American Golf superstar, Tiger Woods is currently undergoing surgery after suffering leg injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles,...
Sports19 hours ago

Osimhen to rejoin teammates after ‘period of rest’ as all tests return negative

Italian Serie A club Napoli have given a fresh update on the health condition of their striker, Victor Osimhen, who...
Gernot Rohr Gernot Rohr
Sports1 day ago

Rohr says Nigeria ‘not ready’ to win World Cup, gives reasons

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr is of the opinion that the Nigeria national team lack the readiness to compete for...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 day ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech2 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...
Tech4 days ago

UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?

The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
Tech5 days ago

NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images

After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Tech5 days ago

Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Tech6 days ago

Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.