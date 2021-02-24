Nigerian governors mull plans to dialogue with terrorists | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says it would consider entering into negotiations with terrorists and bandits if that would restore peace in the country and end insecurity.

Chairman of the NGF, Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, who made this known on Tuesday after he and some members of the forum paid a solidarity visit to the Niger State Governor, Sani Bello, in Minna, the state capital, said governors in Nigeria have vowed to move every stone to bring peace to every troubled part of the country.

Fayemi who sympathized with Bello on the spate of kidnappings that have been going on in the state, said the level of insecurity was a national concern, adding that the malaise was not only unique to Niger State.

“We all feel your pain. We feel the fears and the anxieties of the good people of Niger State. This is not uncommon. What happens here is not unique to you,” Kayode said while addressing his Niger State counterpart.

“We also need to explore other avenues side by side with whatever the security institutions are doing, even if that means engaging in dialogue.

“We may not have a choice. We may have to do that; anything to help us to deal with this immediate crisis and then to begin to address on a much more longer time basis, the root causes of this social dislocation responsible for what we are witnessing, all around us.”

