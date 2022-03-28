Nigerian govt accuses opposition of threatening another ‘EndSARS’, misinformation

The Federal Government on Monday accused the opposition of spreading calumny and misinformation capable of plunging the country into another crisis akin to the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed during a press conference in Abuja.

“How do you explain their threat of another EndSars that pushed Nigeria to the brink? How do you explain their glaring misinformation regarding the nation’s state of affairs?,” the Minister queried.

Mohammed further alleged of repeated distortions being peddled by the opposition who are incapable of being fair when “every indication is that they don’t even want to wait for the 2023 elections before testing their popularity or acceptability at the polls.

“The other side have been doing everything in recent times to overheat the polity, distort the achievements of our administration and spread misinformation. It is very cold out there for the hungry and desperate opposition.

“There is nothing wrong in having a fiery and viable opposition in a democracy. We were there before and we remain the ones to beat in terms of a determined, viable and relentless opposition.

“How else does one explain their court case seeking the declaration of our convention as illegal?

“But, in our time, not once did we advocate the destruction of Nigeria just because we couldn’t have our way. Not once did we seek to gain power via a desperate court action. If you destroy the country you are seeking to govern, what country will you govern? Must you cut your nose to spite your face?

“In the most egregious show of shamelessness and a blatant refusal to be remorseful, they even had the audacity to express righteous indignation that the damage they inflicted on the country in their 16 years of misrule has not been totally undone in just seven years.

“In other words, those who brought the country to its knees are now accusing those working hard to repair things of non-performance. They said they are ready to rescue Nigeria. Pray, where do kidnappers rescue their victims? These same guys who kidnapped the fortunes of their country are suddenly posing as rescuers. CAVEAT EMPTOR. Buyers beware! NIGERIANS BEWARE!,” Mohammed railed.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday, had challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The ruling party held its national convention on Saturday in Abuja with a former Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Adamu emerging as its National Chairman.

