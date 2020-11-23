Latest Metro

Nigerian govt acquires three new aircraft for aviation college

November 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said on Sunday the Federal Government has acquired three new aircraft for the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State.

Sirika disclosed this on his Twitter handle (@handisirika) on Sunday.

He said: “We just received the first batch of three training aircraft for our training college in Zaria. There is no better safety than a well trained, proficient aviator.

“Training will now be more efficient, faster, and cheaper. Our roadmap is yielding good results. We appreciate your support.”

NCAT was established by the federal government to train pilots, aircraft maintenance engineers, and navigation aid technicians from Nigeria and other countries in Africa.

