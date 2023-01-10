Nigerian govt addresses fears over possible cancellation of 2023 elections

In response to concerns raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the likely postponement of the 2023 general elections courtesy of insecurity, the Nigerian Government on Tuesday allayed such fears, saying the election would hold as scheduled.

INEC on Monday said the election might be suspended if the security challenges in the country persists.

The Commission Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, represented by Chairman Board of Electoral Institute (BEI), Abdullahi Zuru, at an event in Abuja, harped on the need for the security agencies to scale up onslaught on non-state actors terrorizing the country.

Speaking at the 17th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) Administration Scorecard Series (2015-2023) in Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, ruled out likely postponment of polls.

The minister added that the security agencies were working tirelessly to ensure the country was safe for the process.

Mohammed said: “The position of the Federal Government remains that the 2023 elections will be held as planned. Nothing has happened to change that position.

“We are aware that INEC is working with the security agencies to ensure that the elections are successfully held across the country.

“The security agencies have also continued to assure Nigerians that they are working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful atmosphere.”

