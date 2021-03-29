Nigerian govt advocates gender parity in education | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt advocates gender parity in education
The Federal Government on Monday urged the 36 states of the federation to contribute to the review of 14-year-old gender policy on education to eliminate gender disparity in the system.
The Director of Basic and Secondary Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadri, made the call at a two-day review of the gender policy on education held in Enugu.
The Federal Ministry of Education is partnering with the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to revise the National Policy on Gender in Basic Education (NPGBE) to cover all levels of education.
In her remarks, Abdulkadri said the objective of the policy was to promote access, transition and performance in basic education for all, especially the girl child through the creation of favourable learning environment.
Abdulkadri, who was represented at the forum by the Deputy Director in the ministry, Mrs. Keme Nnorom, noted that the national policy on gender equality in Basic Education and its implementation guidelines were developed in 2006/2007 through the support of UNICEF.
According to her, a similar review is ongoing across the six geo-political zones of the country to enable the participant to make an input and contribution before the new policy will be adopted.
She said: “There is a lot of work to be done and your inputs are crucial in ensuring that every state and sector are captured. The task ahead is enormous but surmountable.
“I encourage you, participants, to accord this assignment the attention it deserves in order to realize the ministry’s desire to achieve equity, equality and eliminate all forms of biases hindering the implementation of gender in basic education in the country.
“I also urge you all to study the document carefully and determine how it will work in your various states.”
