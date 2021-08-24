News
Nigerian govt again vows to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty by 2025
The Federal Government has, once again, renewed its vow to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025, after mapping out strategies with which to achieve it.
The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, made this known on Monday during the opening of a capacity building workshop for Special Advisers and Technical Assistants of Ministers organised by Konard Adeneaur Stiftung (KAS), a Foundation based in Germany.
While addressing the participants, Agba said that the FG’s new Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 is targeted at lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty and government is working seriously at making it a reality.
Agba said that the plan was to address the prevalence of poverty by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, with strategies to tackle Nigeria’s increasing population growth.
He also noted that the MTNDP is expected to be launched in October with an i-monitoring system which would also be introduced in government’s websites.
Read also: ‘Nigerians deserve wealth, poverty situation unacceptable,’ says AfDB chief, Adesina
Agba added that with this, Nigerians would be able to know projects directed to their communities and query non- implementation if need be.
“As you may be aware, the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020) and Nigeria Vision 20: 2020 (NV20:2020) lapsed in December 2020, necessitating the need to develop successor Plans.
“Namely, the Medium-Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2021-2025 and Nigeria Agenda 2050, to replace the outgone plans respectively.
“There is the widely held notion that previous plans were Federal Plans. To eliminate this notion, the process for the on-going plans has been inclusive and participatory, involving not only state actors.
“The Organized Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations, Women and Youth groups, including People with Special Needs, will also be involved.
“The plans are anchored on the government’s desire to address the prevalence of poverty by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years,” the minister said.
Agba said further that the exercise would also put in place strategies to tackle Nigeria’s increasing population growth.
“The country will hit the 411 million mark and become the third most populous country in the world by 2050, after China and India.
“These plans will ensure economic stability, national development and good governance,” Agba added.
The Resident Representative of KAS to Nigeria, Vladmir Kreck, who was represented by Samson Adeniran, KAS Programme Manager, said the Foundation was keen on supporting Nigeria’s Ministries, Departments, Agencies, legislatures, Civil Societies towards ensuring sustainable democracy and governance in line with its mandates.
“With these workshops and capacity buiding, KAS wishes that contributions from all of us will flow into the eventual implementation of the long term development plan of the nation.
“We, as a Foundation that stands for good governance everywhere in the world where we are active, hope that efforts will lead to respect for the rule of law, transparency, accountability, efficiency and equity.
“All these are what can make a nation to develop quickly.”
