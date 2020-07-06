Nigerian govt announces 2020 date for WAEC exam

The Federal Government on Monday announced the date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who announced the date at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja, said the examination would hold from August 4 to September 5.

The federal government had late last month ordered students in transition classes to return to school ahead of their examinations.

The minister said: “From the 4th of August to the 5th of September. Parents please take note.

“Last week, the PTF chairman announced that school facilities will be available for those who want to go into revision classes.

“As soon as we conclude WAEC, we will take up the NABTEB and NECO exams.

“The idea is that we have a month from now till then. Those who can and those who are willing, the states who are willing should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We have done the most we can to talk with our representatives at WAEC and this afternoon, we confirmed dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September.

“Local timings will be published.

“From tomorrow, this is what we are taking into our concluding stakeholder meetings with NCDC, Nigerian Union of Teachers, everybody will be at the stakeholders meeting tomorrow and this date is what we are going to look at.

“We will be asking that those who are not prepared yet should please go and prepare.

“We are continuing with registration for NECO. For those who have not concluded registration along those lines, this is the time to update and get your registration done.”

