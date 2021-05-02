Nigerian govt announces entry restriction for travellers from India, Turkey, Brazil | Ripples Nigeria

In efforts to ward off the transference of the COVID-19 third wave currently ravaging India, Brazil, and Turkey, the Federal Government has announced a new travel advisory which kicks off from Monday, May 4, regarding international flights coming from these countries.

The decision was reached by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Sunday, after a renewed increase in fatalities across the world.

The committee’s chairman, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Travel advisory for passengers arriving Nigeria from Brazil, India, and Turkey.’

Mustapha disclosed that anyone who has been in these three countries within 14 days of their intended arrival date in Nigeria will be banned from entering the country.

He further restated the importance of adherence to safety protocols in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The guidelines read in part, “Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

“This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 for each defaulting passenger.

“Non-Nigerians will be denied entry and returned to the country of embarkation at a cost to the airline.

“Nigerians and those with a permanent resident permit who visited Brazil, India, or Turkey within 14 days preceding travel to Nigeria shall be made to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine in a government-approved facility at the point-of-entry city and at a cost to the passenger.

“The following condition shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.

“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols.

“If negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.”

Passengers arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a seven-day self-isolation at their final destination, the committee also clarified.

The statement aNigerian govt announces entry restriction for travellers from India, Turkey, Brazillso pledged prosecution to any individual who tries to evade quarantine.

“Passengers who provided false or misleading contact information will be liable to prosecution.

“Also, persons who willfully disregard or refuse to comply with directions of Port-Health staff, security agencies or evade quarantine shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law,” it said.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

