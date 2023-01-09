Nigerian govt announces March resumption date for Port Harcourt refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Monday the Port Harcourt Refinery would resume operation in March.

Sylva stated this at the presentation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration scorecard (2015 – 2023) in Abuja.

He said the rehabilitation work on the refinery has been completed and was ready to start operation after many years in the doldrum.

The Federal Government approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of the refinery, Nigeria’s largest, in March 2021.

The minister said: “The rehabilitation of the 60,000 barrels per day is completed and it is going to be started in the first quarter.”

He noted that the resumption of production at the refinery would end the importation of petroleum products into Nigeria.

Sylva also revealed that the Dangote Refinery in Lagos would come on stream this year.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) holds 20 percent shares while Waltersmith and Duport have 30 percent stakes each in the refinery.

The refinery, according to the minister, has already concluded its sourcing of feedstock (crude oil) with NNPCL.

