News
Nigerian govt announces resumption of N1trn FCT land-swap programme
The federal government has revealed the resumption of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) N1 trillion land swap programme.
The programme had commenced under the previous administration.
This was one of the approvals given at Wednesday’s weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the State House, Abuja.
The recommencement of the programme was disclosed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The initiative under the immediate past Senator Bala Mohammed-led administration was specifically designed to remedy the infrastructure deficit in the federal capital by swapping land with private investors who would in turn provide the necessary infrastructure.
READ ALSO: FCT Police denies assault on Sowore, slams media reports
Mohammed had told residents that the initiative involved granting Greenfield lands to real estate developers who would provide infrastructure to residents without any financial or technical demand on the government.
However, the programme suffered a setback after the National Assembly faulted the scheme saying the initiative was a negation of the provisions of the original Abuja Master Plan as well as a misplacement of priority in the direction of the physical development of the city.
Nonetheless, Bello said the FEC approved the resumption following a memo he presented to the council.
According to him, some amendments were made to the original form of the initiative by establishing a legal framework to protect all parties.
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....