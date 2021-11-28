Nigerian govt announces traffic diversion on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government on Sunday announced a six-day traffic diversion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in a bid to speed up ongoing construction works on the highway.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, disclosed this in a statement in the state.

He said the diversion was to enable the contractor handling one section of the project, Julius Berger Plc, to lay asphalt between Arepo and Warewa, a distance of one and a half kilometres.

Popoola added that the traffic diversion would be on the Lagos-bound carriageway.

READ ALSO: Massive gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, motorists stranded

The statement read: “The Federal Government is desirous of completing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project by next year, so there is need to increase the tempo of activities on the road.

“Julius Berger will asphalt between Arepo and Warewa, therefore there is going to be a diversion of traffic for six days.

“The public should please bear with the Federal Government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now