Nigerian govt apologises over deaths of civilians in Zamfara air raid

The Federal Government has expressed regret over the loss of lives in a military operation in Zamfara State.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had last weekend conducted an air raid on bandits who invaded Maru local government area of the state.

However, a number of innocent persons were killed in the incident.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the NAF also regretted the loss.

Zamfara is one of the North-West states in Nigeria most troubled by banditry.

READ ALSO: Military kills 30 bandits in Zamfara airstrikes

Mohammed said: “In respect of the unfortunate collateral deaths in Zamfara state, I think the federal government regrets this.

“Fighting insurgency is a very difficult thing. And as much as the air force or the military are careful, once in a while, it does happen — that innocent people actually also suffer. We will regret it.

“But I think it is the nature of fighting insurgency, and the military is very, very careful, especially the air force and the army when trying to contain the insurgency, not to allow innocent lives to be killed.

“The Nigerian Air Force regrets it; we regret it. But unfortunately, once in a while, it happens.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now