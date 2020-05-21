Nigerian govt appeals to traders, transporters not to hike prices over COVID-19

The Federal Government Thursday appealed to traders and transport operators not to hike prices of food items and transportation fares following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the appeal during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily news briefing in Abuja.

He said it was necessary that market women and men understood the enormity of the time, adding that there is need to show compassion to all Nigerians by not hiking prices of foodstuff and services.

The minister said this period was a time to give back to the society and urged Nigerians not to take the opportunity of COVID-19 to further oppress other citizens.

“This is a time people are giving back to the society. We call on our compatriots not to take the opportunity to oppress the people,” he stated.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: PTF reacts to reports of harassment of essential workers

Mohammed also urged the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NUTRW) to ensure that the transportation cost of food items being taken to other parts of the country are not increased.

He expressed regret that the NUTRW members still flout the guidelines on the relaxation of the lockdown as they carried passengers above the approved number.

Join the conversation

Opinions