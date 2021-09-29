News
Nigerian govt approves 14 days paternity leave for public servants
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a 14- day paternity leave for public servants in the country.
The Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
She said the annual leave would henceforth be calculated based on working days instead of calendar days.
According to her, Annual Performance Evaluation Review (APER) and Promotions had been replaced with a new Performance Management System.
The HoS said: “We presented a memo on the revised Public Service Rules (PSR), and we are all aware that the PSR is an old important tool in the public service; it is what governs the actions of public servants at work.
“The last time these rules were revised was in 2008; and so, we recognise that the revision was long overdue.
“And so, we put everything that we got to ensure that we did the vision; these rules ideally, are supposed to be revised every five years.
“But this has taken more than that for us to get the revised PSR 2021.’
“We set up different committees to look at what we got; and finally, a technical committee that consisted of permanent secretaries serving and retired and directors were put together to look at the zero draft that we got.
“After they reviewed it, we took it to the National Council on Establishment.’’
