Nigerian govt approves 20% salary increase for police officers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved a 20 percent increase in salaries for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The increase, according to the minister, will take effect from January 2022.

He said the upward review of the police operatives’ salaries was the outcome of the discussion between the Federal Government and other stakeholders in the country after the #ENDSARS protests of October last year.

