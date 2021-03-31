Nigerian govt approves $26m for power projects in Borno, two others | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved about $26million for various power projects in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said $1.62million of the amount was the payment of claims and variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations in Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi, Adamawa.

He added that an additional N102.9million was approved for the affected project.

The minister also disclosed that the remaining $24.38million was meant for the design, manufacturing and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri.

He said: “Today, the Federal Executive Council has graciously approved two memos from the Federal Ministry of Power.

“One, it approved the payment of the claims and the variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations at Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi in favour Msssr Kadlak International Limited in the sum of $1,621,423.88 cents plus N102,905,606.07.

“The other one is the approval of the contract for the design, manufacturing, and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messsr Kidon T Good Electric Company Limited and Incomtel Engineering Limited in the sum of $24,387,850.22 cents plus N1, 475,204,584.34.

“Altogether, it is N10,730,393,742.82.’’

