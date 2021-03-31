Nigerian govt approves $26m for power projects in Borno, two others | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigerian govt approves $26m for power projects in Borno, two others
The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved about $26million for various power projects in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States.
The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said $1.62million of the amount was the payment of claims and variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations in Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi, Adamawa.
He added that an additional N102.9million was approved for the affected project.
The minister also disclosed that the remaining $24.38million was meant for the design, manufacturing and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri.
He said: “Today, the Federal Executive Council has graciously approved two memos from the Federal Ministry of Power.
READ ASLO: Nigerian govt approves $526m for power projects in Abia, two others
“One, it approved the payment of the claims and the variation of onshore and offshore cost of the existing contract for the construction of 1×1 50 MBA three 31, 32, 33 KV sub-stations at Damaturu and 1×330 KV land by extension at Gombi in favour Msssr Kadlak International Limited in the sum of $1,621,423.88 cents plus N102,905,606.07.
“The other one is the approval of the contract for the design, manufacturing, and supply of four fabricated sub-stations of 2×100 MBA 132 33 KV power transformers with complete accessories for deployment to Damaturu, Potiskum, Biu, and Maiduguri for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in favour of Messsr Kidon T Good Electric Company Limited and Incomtel Engineering Limited in the sum of $24,387,850.22 cents plus N1, 475,204,584.34.
“Altogether, it is N10,730,393,742.82.’’
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis
Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...
Bafana coach Ntseki sacked after S’Africa failed to qualify for AFCON
The Bafana Bafana of South Africa are now without a manager as the country’s football federation has sacked coach Molefi...
AFCON: 23 teams qualified as COVID-19 delays Benin, S’Leone’s battle for last slot
All but one of the 24 slots for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have been confirmed, with the...
Osimhen, Etebo, Onuachu score as Nigeria end AFCONQ campaign with big Lesotho win
Victor Osimhen, Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu were on target for the Super Eagles in their final game of the...
Which Premier League players are paid the most?
Manchester City are currently dominating the premier league table in the 2020 – 2021 season, having won four of their last...
Latest Tech News
Donald Trump launches website after social media ban
Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...
UK startup launches musical contest in Nigeria
Swype Global, a United Kingdom startup operating in the digital technology space, has launched Swypatune Nigeria Series 1 which offers...
Chinese startup DiDi Chuxing penetrates Africa through South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Chinese startup DiDi...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...