News
Nigerian govt approves air service agreement with Kuwait
The Federal Government on Wednesday approved a bilateral air service agreement with Kuwait.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.
He said the agreement would mark the beginning of cooperation in the aviation sector between the two countries.
The minister said: “We presented two memoranda to the council and both were approved graciously by the council. Memo number one is to do the bilateral air service agreement between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the State of Kuwait.
Sirika intervenes to halt proposed strike by airline operators
“That memorandum has been approved that we should sign the bilateral air service agreement with the State of Kuwait. And of course, this is in line with the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s requirements in line with the convention of December 7, 1944, to which both countries are signatories.
“This provides reciprocal rights and privileges for both countries and airlines therefrom.”
