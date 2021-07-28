News
Nigerian govt approves creation of six zonal offices for NBTE
The Federal Government has approved the establishment of zonal offices for the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in the six geo-political zones of the country.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, confirmed the approval in a letter signed on Wednesday in Kaduna by the Director of Polytechnic and Allied Institutions in the ministry, Adeleye Adeoye.
He said the North-East zonal office would be located at Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and North- West zonal office sited at Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic, Katsina.
READ ALSO: Senate to replace NBTE, NCCE with new agencies
The South- South zonal office will be located at the Auchi Polytechnic in Edo while the College of Education in Akoka, Yaba, Lagos State will serve as the South-West office.
South East zonal office will be located at Institute of Management and Technology, Enugu while the Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, will host the North-Central office.
