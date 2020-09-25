Nigerian govt approves deportation of 10 Egyptians, seven Sri-Lankans | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has approved the immediate deportation of 10 Egyptians and seven Sri-Lankans to their countries.

The Spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola, signed the deportation order on the foreigners in compliance with section 45, subsection 2, section 46, subsection 1 and Section 47, subsection 1 of the Nigeria Immigration Act 2015.

According to him, the Egyptians violated the conditions for their entry and the minister had ordered their deportation with immediate effect.

James said: “Seven Sri-Lankans that were jailed for petroleum product-related offences after serving their jail terms were ordered by the court to be deported to their country as well.

“The minister also signed the deportation order of one Ali Mahamat Taher to France and one Kasinathan Ramasamy to India for violating the conditions of their entry into Nigeria.

“Taher was found to have engaged in activities capable of undermining the security of a friendly neighbouring country to Nigeria in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“While Ramasamy was discovered working as a shop attendant in Kano.”

