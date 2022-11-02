Nigerian govt approves establishment of N3.5bn space museum, theatre

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the establishment of a space museum and planetarium in Abuja.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Adeleke Mamora, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

A planetarium is a theatre built to present education and entertainment on space science.

The minister noted the project would cost N3.5 billion but at no cost to the Nigerian government.

He said the project to be financed under the Public-Private- Partnership would be sited at the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) premises in Abuja.

Mamora said: “The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation presented a memo to the council in respect of the Public-Private Partnership brought by one of our agencies, which is NASRDA.

“The memo is essentially to secure a partnership on upgrading, equipping, and marketing the space museum and planetarium.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s N34bn satellite grounded in space

“And the buildings meant for this project have been in place since 2018. However, due to the non-availability of funds to put the necessary equipment in place, the project has been stalled.”

He explained that the decision followed a directive on the establishment of such a museum by President Muhammadu Buhari at the National Space Council meeting held earlier in the year.

The president, according to him, directed the director-general of NASRDA to explore collaboration with the private sector on the matter.

He added that a proposal was received from a private company in Nigeria.

“Fortunately, the memo was approved, and the cost of the project is about N3.5 billion, and it is at no cost to the government. The project will last about 15 years when, thereafter, it reverts to the federal government,’’ the minister added.

He said the project would provide jobs for more than 200 people and offers an opportunity for learning in the areas of science and technology.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now