Business
Nigerian govt approves full operation of airline startup, Rano Air
The Federal government of Nigeria has given full approval to a Nigerian startup airline, Rano Air, to begin operation.
The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media and Digital Communication, Bashir Ahmad announced this on his Twitter page on Sunday.
He revealed that all was set for the airline to begin airlifting passengers across the country.
Nigeria Air in another hitch as court suspends FG, Ethiopian Airlines partnership
He wrote, “Rano Air, one of the newest Nigerian airlines, founded in 2019, has gotten Federal Government approval to operate return flights domestically to/from, Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Kaduna, Sokoto, Gombe, Yola, Maiduguri, and Asaba”
Rano Air is owned by the Kano-born business mogul and oil magnate, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of A.A. Rano Group.
The airline announced last month that it had secured four EMB-145LRs aircraft to start operations in 2022.
Also in January, the company applied for an Air Transport License (ATL) with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
Rano Air had initially applied to the NCAA for an ATL in mid-2020 to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria.
