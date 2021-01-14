Nigerian govt approves January 18 date for resumption of schools

The Federal Government on Thursday gave schools across the country the go-ahead to reopen for academic activities on January 18.

The Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the ministry took the decision after undertaking a comprehensive appraisal of the proposal on school resumption.

He said: “After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, commissioners of education, proprietors, and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the January 18, 2021 date for resumption of schools should remain.

“Parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including the compulsory wearing of facemasks by all students, teachers, and workers in all schools. There should also be temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations in all schools.

“Also, they must ensure a constant supply of water, hand sanitisers and enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days.”

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had said during the week that the ministry would review the January 18 resumption date for schools over the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

