Nigerian govt approves N1.5bn for Customs to procure operational vehicles

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the release of N1.5 billion to the Nigeria Customs Service for the procurement of 46 operational vehicles.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the vehicles would increase the efficiency of the agency towards achieving its mandates.

The minister said: “Today, the council approved the procurement of 46 units of vehicles, these are for operational and administrative use by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“This was awarded to Messrs Elizade Nigeria Limited at the total cost of N1.5 billion and this amount is inclusive of the 7.5 percent Value Added Tax (VAT).

“Recall that the last set of procurement of vehicles that was done for Customs was in 2017 and 2020.

“And in 2020, we did see a whole lot of huge seizures that was made by the Nigeria Customs and also the performance in terms of revenue.’’

