Nigerian govt approves N13bn for take-off of community policing

The Federal Government on Thursday approved the sum of N13.3billion for the take-off of community policing initiative across the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the approval was part of measures aimed at containing the security situation in the country.

He said based on the approval, the National Economic Council resolved at its virtual meeting on Thursday that the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi; with two other governors, meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to coordinate the proper utilisation of the funding.

Akande said: “The National Economic Council Ad-hoc Committee on Security and Policing had made a presentation on its assignment to the council, noting that engagement with key stakeholders on the operationalisation of community policing in the country was ongoing.

“The presentation was made by Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“Other reports received by the council at Thursday’s meeting included reports on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country; flood disaster risk management in Nigeria for 2020, and the issue of compensation payments regarding federal highway projects across the country.”

