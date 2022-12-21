Nigerian govt approves N13bn life insurance scheme for police

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N13.3 billion for the group life assurance scheme for the Nigerian Police Force.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

He said the scheme would cover 318,319 police officers and men for the year 2022-2023.

The minister said: “I submitted one very important memo to the Federal Executive Council, which has to do with the award of contract for the engagement of insurance underwriters and brokers for the coverage of group life assurance scheme for the Nigerian Police Force for the year 2022-2023 in the total sum of N13,321,742,038.83.

“This is going to cover our police population of 318,319, officers and men. The Federal Executive Council has graciously approved this memo and it will take effect from October 26, 2022, to October 26, 2023.”

He stressed that the insurance policy was to encourage police operatives in the country.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, who was also at the briefing, said the Council approved N3.4 billion for the restoration of power supply to Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said: “As you are aware, Maiduguri got disconnected from the national grid due to activities of insurgents. They have been disconnected for over 24 months.

“About nine months ago or thereabout, we were able to supply Maiduguri through an old line which we resuscitated through the effort of the Borno State Government’s Rural Electrification Agency and the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

“They resuscitated a single line of 33KV from Damaturu, Yobe State, and through that we took a very small quantity of electricity which could only give electricity on the 11KV line.

”So, we are now trying to supply through another new line, a double circuit 33KV which can take up to around 40 Megawatts from the Damaturu 330 substation.

“This is at a cost of N3,164,293,880 plus N250 million for security and other logistics.”

