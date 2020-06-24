Nigerian govt approves N14.9bn for ecological projects in six states

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N14.9 billion for the execution of 11 ecological projects across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the fifth virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the approval followed the presentation of a memo by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

The minister said: “In the memo presented on behalf of Mr. President, by the Secretary to the Government, we sought approval for the award of contract for emergency procurement of the third and fourth quarters 2019 soil erosion, flood control and acceleration of intervention projects in favour of 11 contractors, in total sum of N14,907,754,845.’’

According to him, the 11 projects were spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He added: “The first is a gully erosion control at Ogige-Uruala-Chikabi-Ajibara in Isikwato local government area of Abia State at the sum of N896,959,169.75, with completion period of six months.

“The second is erosion control and road improvement works at Ezeoke-Nsuelime, Mbaeno local government area of Imo State for the sum of N965,196,290 with the completion period of 11 months.

“Then there is a dredging of Tejuoso-NTA Canal, Railway Stadium via Alaska Estate, Surulere, which has been awarded for N1,892,006,000, with a completion period of 12 months.

“Then, we have the construction of the three kilometres trapezoidal drain at Oluomo, Orile-Ifo by Abe-Koko, at Odo-eran in Ifo local government area of Ogun State, which is for another N1, 067,051,000.”

The minister revealed that N4.5 billion would be expended on the shoreline protection and reclamation works for Emadike Phase 2 in Bayelsa, while N1.47 billion would also be spent on the construction of road and drainage network within Mobupolo area of Maiduguri metropolis in Borno State.

