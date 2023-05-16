Nigerian govt approves N19bn for training of 50,000 N-Power beneficiaries 

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, on Monday, announced that the Federal Government has approved the sum of N19.24 billion for the training of 50,000 N-power beneficiaries.

Farouq who disclosed this to journalists after an extraordinary meeting of the Federal Executive Council presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House in Abuja, said the FG approved the funds for the engagement of four of its agencies to train 50,000 Non-Graduate N-Power beneficiaries for nine months.

The agencies are the National Institute of Transport Technology, Industrial Training Fund, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism and the Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute, according to the Minister.

Read Also: Nigerian govt claims it spent $1bn annually to pull citizens out of poverty

“The memo is submitted, which is to seek Council’s approval for the engagement of four federal agencies for the training of the non-graduates N-Power beneficiaries. This is in the total sum of N14.21bn with 7.5% as VAT,” she said.

Farouq also added that the life skills acquisition programme had been on since the inception of the N-Power programme in 2016 as the third batch begin training soon.

“We’re now in Batch C of that programme. And we have received a report from these agencies of what we have done thus far and we are very satisfied with them. We have engaged them again and this is what we brought to the Council for approval and it graciously approved,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now