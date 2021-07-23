News
Nigerian govt approves N1bn for payment of dead doctors’ benefits
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said on Thursday Federal Government has approved over N1 billion for payment of benefits for doctors who died in active service.
Ngige, who disclosed to journalists at the end of a meeting between the federal government and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja, said the government has commenced the payment to deceased doctors and other health workers under the Group Life Insurance scheme.
Read also: Nigerian govt orders resident doctors, others to withdraw strike notices
He said: “Over N1 billion is for payment as death benefits. Evidence has been tendered about those who have received the cheques. And so, we are happy that something has been done in that direction in health institutions.
“This is apart from what happens in other government establishments covered by this life insurance.”
On the Residency Training Fund, the minister said the Budget Office had revealed N4.3 billion due to the doctors was captured under the personnel costs in service-wide votes.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....