Nigerian govt approves N1bn for payment of dead doctors’ benefits

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, said on Thursday Federal Government has approved over N1 billion for payment of benefits for doctors who died in active service.

Ngige, who disclosed to journalists at the end of a meeting between the federal government and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) in Abuja, said the government has commenced the payment to deceased doctors and other health workers under the Group Life Insurance scheme.

He said: “Over N1 billion is for payment as death benefits. Evidence has been tendered about those who have received the cheques. And so, we are happy that something has been done in that direction in health institutions.

“This is apart from what happens in other government establishments covered by this life insurance.”

On the Residency Training Fund, the minister said the Budget Office had revealed N4.3 billion due to the doctors was captured under the personnel costs in service-wide votes.

