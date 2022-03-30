Nigerian govt approves N1bn for supply of lie detector, goggles to NDLEA

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N1.06billion for the supply of a lie detector and digital night vision goggles for the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

Malami said N498.8million was approved for the supply of the eye scanning detector while the remaining N570.8million was earmarked for the purchase of digital night vision goggles to check the activities of drug barons in the country.

He said: “As you rightly know, the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency is an agency of government, saddled with the responsibility of exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption.

“Arising from the fact that they have been doing wonderfully well, in terms of dealing with the scourge associated with drugs, the Federal Government has considered the possibility of making added provisions and employing and deploying technological equipment, skills and competencies that will assist them in delivery.

“So, this morning, two memos were taken. One, it was a memo seeking the approval of the council for the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector.

“Our technology has improved to the extent that we have in place technological equipment that have the capacity to detect whether you are indeed speaking the truth or indeed you are lying in the course of investigation.

“So, for the purpose of enhancing the capacity of the NDLEA in exterminating illicit drugs trafficking, sales and consumption, the federal government has considered the need and possibility of indeed providing this equipment to NDLEA.

“Eventually, on that account, the Federal Executive Council approved the award of contract for the supply of eye-scanning lie detector by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the sum of N498, 850,000 only, inclusive of 7.5 percent Value Added Tax with a completion period of 90 days.

“The second memo is one in which the NDLEA, through the Office of the Attorney General, sought approval of the council with the award for the supply of digital night vision goggle to the NDLEA.

“This is equally additional technological device that is intended to support the night operations of NDLEA in view of its capacity to support visibility for the NDLEA.

“So, the contract too was presented for consideration of the council and the council has graciously approved the award of the contract with the supply of digital night vision goggles by the council in the sum of N570,825,000 only, inclusive of 7.5 percent Value Added Tax with a completion period of 12 weeks.”

