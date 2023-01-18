Nigerian govt approves N2.29bn for procurement, assemblage of training aircraft

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N2.29 billion for the procurement and assemblage of training aircraft and a simulator in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The Minister of Police of Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, was also at the briefing.

Sirika said the aircraft which would be procured from Hungary and assembled in the country.

READ ALSO: Yet to deliver promised national carrier, Minister, Sirika, assures Aviation university to kick off Sept 26

The minister said: “The aircraft would be procured from Hungary, assembled in Nigeria, and put into use before the end of the current administration in May.

“The process of actual manufacturing in partnership with Hungary has been kick-started.”

On his part, Dindyadi said the council approved a draft bill on the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force College, training school, and institution to train the operatives.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now