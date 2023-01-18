News
Nigerian govt approves N2.29bn for procurement, assemblage of training aircraft
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N2.29 billion for the procurement and assemblage of training aircraft and a simulator in Zaria, Kaduna State.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.
The Minister of Police of Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, was also at the briefing.
Sirika said the aircraft which would be procured from Hungary and assembled in the country.
READ ALSO: Yet to deliver promised national carrier, Minister, Sirika, assures Aviation university to kick off Sept 26
The minister said: “The aircraft would be procured from Hungary, assembled in Nigeria, and put into use before the end of the current administration in May.
“The process of actual manufacturing in partnership with Hungary has been kick-started.”
On his part, Dindyadi said the council approved a draft bill on the establishment of the Nigeria Police Force College, training school, and institution to train the operatives.
