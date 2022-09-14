News
Nigerian govt approves N28b for Abuja district infrastructural development
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the sum of N28 billion for infrastructural development in the Wasa District of Abuja.
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mohammed Bello, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said the fund was earmarked for construction of internal roads and other infrastructure in the district.
He said: “I presented as memo for the augmentation of the contract sum for the development of the Wasa affordable district in the Southern borders of the Federal Capital City, Abuja and the augmentation was in the sum of N28, 117, 904, 027.
“The initial contract for that project was awarded in 2014 at the sum of N56 billion but as time went by and due to inflation and some other factors, we had to vary the contract and the price in order to reflect current realities and that is the reason why the augmentation request was presented to council and council approved that.”
He added that the completion period for the contract was also extended to 42 months to enable the contractors to do a good job.
