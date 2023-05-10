News
Nigerian govt approves N449.9m for 17 airports’ master plan
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N449.9 million for the development of a master plan for 17 airports in the country.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He listed the airports as the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Port Harcourt International Airport, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.
Others are the airports in Owerri, Benin, Enugu, Maiduguri, Calabar, Ilorin Sokoto, Ibadan, Jos, Akure, and Katsina.
Shehu said the council also approved post-contract consultancy totalling N3.4 billion for the construction of the second runway and associated facilities at the Abuja airport.
He added that contracts were also approved for the Ogoni remediation project in Rivers.
Shehu said: ‘`Two major contracts were approved for Ogoniland, Rivers, and you know, Ogoni is one of the flagships of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.
“There are water projects that have been awarded under the second phase amounting to N22.8 billion.
“Approval was also given for award of contract for the remediation of newly identified hydrocarbon impacted sites along the shoreline of Ogoniland for N107 billion.’’
