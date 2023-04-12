Nigerian govt approves N49bn revised sum for Enugu-Anambra road

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the revised sum of N49 billion for the old Enugu-Onitsha road project.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the council’s meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fashola said his ministry sought and obtained two approvals from the council.

He said: “We presented two memoranda to the council; both were approved. The first was for the contract cost revision by way of augmentation for the old Enugu-Onitsha road from Opi junction all the way to Udi-Oji to the Anambra border in Enugu State.

“The augmentation was in the sum of N17 billion which revised the contract sum to N49 billion with an additional completion time of 42 months.’’

The minister added that the second memo was a fresh contract for the maintenance of the pavement of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The maintenance, according to him, will address public concerns about the presence of potholes on the bridge.

Fashola added: “And this was approved in the sum of N6.3 billion for a period of 24 months.

“This is in consonance with Executive Order 11 signed by the president for the continued maintenance of public infrastructure.

“This contract responds to the questions on potholes that have become manifest on the entire pavement of the deck of the bridge spanning 11 eleven kilometres and the interchanges—Adeniji Adele, Adekunle, and Gbagada ramps that all link the bridge; this is for the resurfacing of all that.

“Those who are familiar with the bridge will recall that all of these failures were not this manifest on the bridge as at the time we did some work; and the work that we did concentrate largely on the sub-structure of the bridge—the piles, the underwater piles; the pile caps and also the replacement of the expansion joints and the bearings.’’

