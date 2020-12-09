Nigerian govt approves N58.5bn for road projects in Kano, Kaduna, FCT

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved N58.5 billion for reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads in some parts of the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the council approved N12.1billion for rehabilitation of roads in Kano State and N38.7billion for road linking Plateau and Kaduna States.

He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented one memorandum for the award of contracts for the construction of two roads – the Yakasai-Bagume-Damagun road in Kano, for N12.157 billion and the rehabilitation of the Kaduna- Pambegua-Jos road linking Kaduna and Plateau States for N38.701 billion. The proposals were approved by the Federal Executive Council.”

Similarly, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, revealed that contracts were approved for the rehabilitation of two roads in the FCT.

He said: “During the council’s meeting today, I presented two memos on behalf of the FCT administration.

“The first memo was for the augmentation of the ongoing contract for the construction of Yaba- Bache in Kwali/Abaji Area Councils and that was in the sum of N431,640,286 and as you know that is an area that is by River Gurara which is a very important water body criss-crossing the FCT.

“This particular project, we hope when completed, it is going to enhance the economic development in that area and enhance food security in the FCT.

“The second project is also an augmentation in the sum of N7,302,585, 139. The intention is to link the Northern expressway from ring road III to ring road IV, to complete that critical road that is supposed to connect the Abuja Industrial Park and the rest of the road systems within the territory.”

