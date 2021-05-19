Nigerian govt approves N850m for procurement of security equipment at EFCC headquarters | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigerian govt approves N850m for procurement of security equipment at EFCC headquarters
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N805 million for the procurement of security equipment at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said there is a need to improve security at the EFCC headquarters in the light of attacks on government’s buildings across the country.
The minister said: “I have two memos presented in the name of Mr. President. The first was a memo seeking approval of council for the enhancement of security at the newly completed premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission headquarters located at Jabi.
READ ALSO: Lawmakers want EFCC to probe alleged mismanagement of N165bn by suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman
“You will recall that from 2011 upwards, there have been various attacks on federal government’s institutions and even multilateral institutions like the United Nations building. Consequent upon those attacks in 2011, 2014, 2018, the federal government set up what is called the vulnerability assessment committee to see how we can better protect ministries, departments, and agencies.
“It’s in line with this that the EFCC, today, presented to council a memo seeking approval for the procurement of four sets of automatic and static anti-crush boulder system, with automatic vehicle scanners and other accessors, linear metre perimeter fencing, intrusion detection system and human screening equipment, four walk-through metal detectors, two handheld metal scanners, one luggage scanner, and three handheld explosive trace detectors, all at the value of N805,738,541.95, inclusive of the 7.5 percent VAT, with the completion period of 12 weeks. The memo was approved by council.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...