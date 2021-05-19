Nigerian govt approves N850m for procurement of security equipment at EFCC headquarters | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N805 million for the procurement of security equipment at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the weekly FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said there is a need to improve security at the EFCC headquarters in the light of attacks on government’s buildings across the country.

The minister said: “I have two memos presented in the name of Mr. President. The first was a memo seeking approval of council for the enhancement of security at the newly completed premises of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission headquarters located at Jabi.

READ ALSO: Lawmakers want EFCC to probe alleged mismanagement of N165bn by suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman

“You will recall that from 2011 upwards, there have been various attacks on federal government’s institutions and even multilateral institutions like the United Nations building. Consequent upon those attacks in 2011, 2014, 2018, the federal government set up what is called the vulnerability assessment committee to see how we can better protect ministries, departments, and agencies.

“It’s in line with this that the EFCC, today, presented to council a memo seeking approval for the procurement of four sets of automatic and static anti-crush boulder system, with automatic vehicle scanners and other accessors, linear metre perimeter fencing, intrusion detection system and human screening equipment, four walk-through metal detectors, two handheld metal scanners, one luggage scanner, and three handheld explosive trace detectors, all at the value of N805,738,541.95, inclusive of the 7.5 percent VAT, with the completion period of 12 weeks. The memo was approved by council.”

Join the conversation

Opinions