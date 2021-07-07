Nigerian govt approves N86.5bn for roads repairs in Lagos, Rivers

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N86.5 billion for repair works on federal roads in Lagos and Rivers States.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said the council approved N7.2 billion for emergency repair works on 32 federal roads in Lagos.

The minister said he presented three memos to the council, with two on approvals and one as a report on the meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development held in Jos, Plateau.

He said: “The other two which are memoranda for approval was to ratify the emergency repairs of 32 routes of federal roads in Lagos State emergency repairs carried out between 2017 and 2019.

“We were seeking council’s ratification for 32 routes such as Iganmu-Ijora-Isolo, Herbert Macaulay road, Jibowu-UNILAG road, old Abeokuta road in Abule-Egba, Mushin, Falomo and others.

“The projects are expected to cost N7.28 billion and the council approved the emergency procurement which had been done between 2017 and 2019.”

Fashola revealed that the council also approved the sum of N79.3 billion as a variation for Bodo Bonny Road in Rivers State.

The minister added: “Then there was also the contract for the Bodo Bonny road and bridge. That contract was previously awarded at N120.6 billion.

“We sought approval from council to augment it by N79.305 billion, bringing it to a total sum of N199 billion. N199.923 billion is now the total revised contract sum and council approved.

“Major highlight of the augmentation was to revise the prices, which were based on 2002 prices when it was awarded, and also to change some of the scope of works and design. Instead of approach roads, we are constructing more approach bridges.

“There were also provisions for additional mini bridges. There were also provisional bridges over pipelines that were discovered.”

