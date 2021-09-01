Politics
Nigerian govt approves N89.6bn for road, airport projects
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N89.6 billion for the execution of road and airport contracts in the country.
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina; disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.
However, Adesina represented the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; at the briefing.
Fashola said the road contract covered Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.
According to him, the approval was made for the dualization of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road at the cost of N79.649 billion.
He said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented the memorandum for the completion of the dualization of the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene road. And this is in relation to the section from Oku Iboku Power Plant to Abak of about 26 kilometre stretch.
“Council approved the award to Messers Sematech Nigeria Limited for N79.649 billion to be executed over 16 months.
“So, this will help complete the dualization gaps between the one awarded to Julius Berger and the section awarded to China Civil Engineering and Construction Company (CCECC). When this is done, motorists in that area will now have an option of the dual carriageway instead of the existing single carriageway.
“And this is in recognition of the heavy cargo that passes through that area from the South-South through to the North-Central, Benue through Katsina-Ala through to the South-East to Abia. It’s a very important trade link for the country.”
On his part, the presidential aide said the Ministry of Aviation brought the memo for the approval of award of contracts for the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; and Katsina Airport in Katsina.
