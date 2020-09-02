Nigerian govt approves NCAA restructuring

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved the restructuring of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said the approval was aimed at improving safety in the nation’s aviation industry.

He added that the exercise was also geared towards repositioning the agency for effective and efficient service delivery.

Nuhu said: “The restructuring affects the following directorates, which are the major organs of the authority. It has been reduced from nine to six.

“The new and retained directorates are: the Airworthiness Standards (DAWS), Operations, Licencing and Training (DOLT), Air Transport Regulations (DATR), Aerodrome and Airspace Standards (DAAS).

“Others are – the Finance and Accounts (DFA) and the Directorate of Human Resources and Administration (DHR &A).

“On the other hand, the directorates of Consumer Protection and General Aviation have been phased out.

“While the former is merged with DATR, the latter is subsumed under the Directorate of Airworthiness Standards.”

The NCAA chief also revealed that the federal government had approved the appointment of two new directors to manage DAWS and DOLT.

The new directors are – Mr Kayode Ajiboye who will be in charge of DAWS and Capt. Elisha Bahago for DOLT.

