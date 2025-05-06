Nigerian govt approves new digital identity verification system, NINAuth

The Federal Government has approved a new identity verification system to be used nationwide.

The service, known as NIN Authentication (NINAuth), was unveiled by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and is now the official platform for verifying identities tied to Nigeria’s National Identification Number (NIN).

The development was announced in Lagos on Tuesday via an official statement by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, who confirmed that the Presidency has also directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to adopt the NINAuth platform as the primary method for identity verification.

According to Adegoke, this strategic shift is part of the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes efficient public service delivery and a digitally empowered citizenry.

“This supports President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to improve how identities are managed in the country,” Adegoke said.

The NINAuth service introduces a modern approach to identity verification by enabling users to authenticate their identities through web portals, mobile applications, and API integrations. It promises to provide greater security, user privacy, and transparency, empowering Nigerians and legal residents to manage their personal data with greater confidence.

One of its key features is user consent. Individuals must authorise the use of their data before it can be accessed for services such as Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, SIM registration, passport applications, tax filings, banking transactions, and government social intervention programmes.

The platform also comes with a single sign-on feature, allowing seamless and secure access to multiple services using one verified identity.

The Federal Government’s directive to all MDAs marks a significant step toward standardising identity verification across sectors, ensuring that NIN data is used uniformly, securely, and with the user’s awareness.

“This platform adds a strong layer of protection and gives people more control over their personal information,” Adegoke stated, adding that the system was built to facilitate real-time identity validation while adhering to global best practices in data security.

