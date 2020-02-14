Nigerian govt approves new uniform for Correctional Service

The Federal Government of Nigeria has approved new uniform for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) aimed at reflecting its new name and orientation.

This was revealed on Thursday by the NCoS Comptroller General (CG), Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed during the inauguration of the administrative block of the Correctional Staff School (CSS) in Abuja.

According to Ahmed, the approval of the new uniform was part of the new act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2019.

He said; “Very soon, you will see us in our new uniform. We have been wearing this uniform for over 100 years and we need to change it to be in tune with the new act.

“We are also putting into place measures to ensure the full implementation of the new act but there has not been any budget yet, once the budget is in place, we will be able to implement the measures we have put in place to have a better service.”

Ahmed also added that the new act will also take care of staff education, health and housing.

Recall that Buhari signed the new act of the Nigeria Prisons Service (NIS) now Correctional Service into law on July 31, 2019.

