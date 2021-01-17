Nigerian govt approves NIN enrolment centre for diplomats

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has approved the establishment of a National Identity Number (NIN) Enrolment Centre for members of the diplomatic corps.

The Technical Assistant on Information Technology, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the centre would be set up on Tuesday.

He said the NIN centre would be sited at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja.

According to him, the centre will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Adeluyi said: “The centre is being set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.

“The NIN is mandatory for diplomats residing in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more.

“It is also mandatory for all other lawful residents in the country, as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007.

“The law has made it mandatory for Nigerians and legal residents to obtain NIN since 2007. However, compliance has been low, until recently.

“The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy remains committed to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their Digital Identity Number.”

