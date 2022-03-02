Nigerian govt approves policy on gender equality

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the revised National Gender Policy put together to promote gender equality, good governance and accountability across the three tiers of government in the country.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

She said the policy represented a set of minimum standards expected of the Nigerian government to meet its mandate for gender equality, good governance, accountability and being socially responsive to the needs of its vulnerable group.

The minister said: “Today, the Ministry of Women Affairs presented a memo on the national gender policy to the Federal Executive Council. This memo is a revised national gender policy 2021 – 2026.

“It represents a set of minimum standards expected of the Nigerian government to meet its mandate for gender equality, good governance, accountability and being socially responsive to the needs of its vulnerable group.

“Equity remains the foundation of the core principles of agenda 2030 which says ‘Leave no one behind’.

“I want to put on record that Mr. President has done so much to support women through numerous pro-woman projects.

“This memo today that has been approved by council has gone again to clearly state the fact that Mr. President is committed to make a difference as far as women issues are concerned.

“This has also come at the right time. I’m sure you’re all aware that the whole month of March is set aside by the international community to United Nations to celebrate activities that concern women and women’s contribution towards national development.’’

Tallen thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the policy approval.

