News
Nigerian govt approves policy on gender equality
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved the revised National Gender Policy put together to promote gender equality, good governance and accountability across the three tiers of government in the country.
The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.
She said the policy represented a set of minimum standards expected of the Nigerian government to meet its mandate for gender equality, good governance, accountability and being socially responsive to the needs of its vulnerable group.
The minister said: “Today, the Ministry of Women Affairs presented a memo on the national gender policy to the Federal Executive Council. This memo is a revised national gender policy 2021 – 2026.
“It represents a set of minimum standards expected of the Nigerian government to meet its mandate for gender equality, good governance, accountability and being socially responsive to the needs of its vulnerable group.
READ ALSO: Northern senators reject gender equality bill
“Equity remains the foundation of the core principles of agenda 2030 which says ‘Leave no one behind’.
“I want to put on record that Mr. President has done so much to support women through numerous pro-woman projects.
“This memo today that has been approved by council has gone again to clearly state the fact that Mr. President is committed to make a difference as far as women issues are concerned.
“This has also come at the right time. I’m sure you’re all aware that the whole month of March is set aside by the international community to United Nations to celebrate activities that concern women and women’s contribution towards national development.’’
Tallen thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the policy approval.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...