Nigerian govt approves salary increase for NPA staff

The Federal Government has increased the salary of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) staff.

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed this at an event organised by the management of the NPA in Lagos on Saturday.

There were reports late last year that the federal government had concluded plans to increase workers’ salaries to cushion the effects of inflation in the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, however, dismissed the reports 24 hours later, saying the government has no immediate plan to review workers’ salaries but allowances.

At the event, Sambo said the NPA Managing Director, Mohammad Bello-Koko, requested the federal government to “fast-track the processes and procedures for the implementation of salary increase for NPA staff.”

He said: “In my maiden visit to the NPA upon resumption of duty, as minister of transportation, I was commending the NPA MD, for his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance.

“He has solicited my backing and support to fast-track the processes and procedures for the implementation of salary increase which I immediately acceded to and today I am delighted that it has been achieved.

“I, therefore, wish to congratulate not just the employees who are recognised today, but the entire workers for their teamwork and contribution to the successes recorded in the NPA.

“Let me also pledge to you that the ministry, under my watch, will continue to provide unflinching support of all initiatives of authorities, and management, geared towards the promotion of staff welfare.”

