News
Nigerian govt approves salary increase for NPA staff
The Federal Government has increased the salary of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) staff.
The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed this at an event organised by the management of the NPA in Lagos on Saturday.
There were reports late last year that the federal government had concluded plans to increase workers’ salaries to cushion the effects of inflation in the country.
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, however, dismissed the reports 24 hours later, saying the government has no immediate plan to review workers’ salaries but allowances.
At the event, Sambo said the NPA Managing Director, Mohammad Bello-Koko, requested the federal government to “fast-track the processes and procedures for the implementation of salary increase for NPA staff.”
Read also:Suspended NPA boss, Bala-Usman, tackles Senator Garba over ports authority’s financial transparency
He said: “In my maiden visit to the NPA upon resumption of duty, as minister of transportation, I was commending the NPA MD, for his unprecedented performance in revenue generation and remittance.
“He has solicited my backing and support to fast-track the processes and procedures for the implementation of salary increase which I immediately acceded to and today I am delighted that it has been achieved.
“I, therefore, wish to congratulate not just the employees who are recognised today, but the entire workers for their teamwork and contribution to the successes recorded in the NPA.
“Let me also pledge to you that the ministry, under my watch, will continue to provide unflinching support of all initiatives of authorities, and management, geared towards the promotion of staff welfare.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...