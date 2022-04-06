Business
Nigerian govt approves Tax Waivers for 46 firms; Flutterwave, others rejected
The Nigerian government has approved pioneer tax status for 33 companies for having an investment worth over N543.8 billion.
The tax waiver was granted under the Industrial Development Income Tax (IDIT) Act.
The pioneer tax status means that the 33 firms will not pay income tax for a particular period.
The waiver is contained in the first quarter report of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).
NIPC also revealed that Flutterwave alongside nine other companies’ applications were rejected.
An analysis of the quarterly report showed that besides the requests of the 10 firms that were denied, three companies had their applications approved in principle, while six firms were granted PSI for three years.
In first quarter, NIPC reports that companies with a total investment of N45.5 billion received tax waivers.
Read also: Tax waivers cost Nigeria $2.9bn annually, Oxfam says
In the second quarter, 31 firms benefitted from the tax incentive scheme, while the requests of 160 companies were still pending.
Eight firms that invested N12.8 billion got tax holidays while seven firms got approval in principle.
During the second quarter also, 31 firms benefitted from the tax incentive scheme, while the requests of 160 companies were still pending.
A breakdown of the tax incentives for the third quarter showed eight firms who invested N328.5 billion got PSI while the requests of two companies were rejected.
Also, 16 firms got approval in principle from the NIPC while 168 applications were still awaiting and 35 companies got tax incentives in Q3.
In the Q4 report of NIPC, six companies were granted tax relief for three years having invested N157.08billion
They are First Independent Power Company, Cormart Nigeria Limited, Premium Agro Chemicals Limited, West African Soy Industries Limited, Prudent Energy and Services Limited, and Checkers Africa Limited.
The Q4 report also revealed that 13 companies had their applications approved in principle while the application of one company was denied.
In total in 2021, 46 companies benefited from the tax incentive scheme while the requests of 186 companies were still pending.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...